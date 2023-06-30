Officer jumps into stolen Jeep as driver tries to flee amid traffic stop in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – A police officer was injured after pulling over a speeding Jeep in Ferndale and ultimately jumping into the vehicle as the driver tried to get away.

Authorities say two officers pulled over the driver of a Jeep, who was traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit in the area of 8 Mile Road and Livernois in Ferndale. The vehicle nearly wiped out, officials said, making law enforcement believe they were dealing with a drunk driver.

A traffic stop was successfully conducted, and officers requested the driver’s information. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Donald Brezzell, reportedly gave police a fake North Carolina license, fake insurance information, and had a fake license plate.

Dash cam footage shows that when the two officers returned to Brezzell’s pulled-over vehicle, he began to drive away. One of the officers, who had his arm inside the vehicle, decided to pull himself into the vehicle with Brezzell to avoid being dragged by the Jeep.

Body cam footage shows the officer struggling with Brezzell for control of the speeding vehicle. The officer can be heard yelling “relax,” and “stop, we’re going to crash.” You can see some of the footage in the video player above.

Brezzell eventually brings the car to a stop in what appears to be a Kroger parking lot. Body cam footage shows him resisting arrest until both police officers pulled him from the vehicle and restrained him.

Officials say the officer who struggled with Brezzell injured his knee during the incident, but has since returned to work.

Brezzell now faces various charges out of Ferndale, and reportedly had multiple open warrants out of Southfield for crimes like fraud and concealing stolen property. Authorities say the Jeep driven by Brezzell was stolen out of White Lake Township several months ago.