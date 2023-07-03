Man linked to Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old fled St. Clair Shores police, crashed, hurt cop

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The man linked to an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl out of Lansing is accused of fleeing from St. Clair Shores police, crashing into a cop car, and injuring an officer, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning, July 3, for Wynter Smith, 2, of Lansing. Officials were told to be on the lookout for a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

The Amber Alert said Smith was believed to be with a 26-year-old man with ties to the Detroit area.

St. Clair Shores police said they saw the Impala around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

When an officer tried to stop the Impala, the driver sped off, according to authorities. The driver crashed into another St. Clair Shores patrol car in the area of Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road, police said.

One officer from inside the car was treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said the driver actively resisted arrest while being taken into custody at the crash scene. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash, according to officials.

Smith still has not been found, as of noon Monday.

Police from Lansing and St. Clair Shores continue to investigate.