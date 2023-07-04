Police reveal route Amber Alert suspect took between Lansing girl’s disappearance, his arrest

This is the route police believe Rashad Malik Trice took between when he attacked Wynter Cole Smith's mother on July 2, 2023, in Lansing and when he was arrested the next morning in St. Clair Shores.

LANSING, Mich. – Police have revealed the route they believe a suspected kidnapper took in between when an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl and when he was arrested.

Wynter Cole Smith, 2, was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, from the 3000 block of BeauJardin Drive in Lansing.

Rashad Malik Trice, 26, is accused of going to the Lansing home at 11:19 p.m. Sunday and attacking Wynter’s 22-year-old mother, who used to be his girlfriend. The mother was stabbed multiple times but managed to escape the house and call for help from a neighbor, according to Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

When officers arrived, Trice and Wynter were both gone, they said. Trice had stolen the mother’s white 2013 Chevrolet Impala.

An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter, and it included information about Trice and the Impala.

St. Clair Shores police said they saw the car around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. Trice was ultimately arrested in the area of Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road, police said.

Police believe they have narrowed down the route Trice took in between Wynter’s disappearance and his arrest. Here are the maps:

Part of the route police believe Rashad Malik Trice took between when he attacked Wynter Cole Smith's mother on July 2, 2023, in Lansing and when he was arrested the next morning in St. Clair Shores. (FBI)

$25,000 reward offered by FBI

Police and FBI agents held a live news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the search. They said they are following up on several tips, but Wynter still has not been found.

Acting special agent in charge Devin Kowalski said the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads authorities to Wynter.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows on it. She is about 2 feet tall, weighs 25-30 pounds, and has brown eyes and shoulder-length braided hair.

Anyone who saw the Impala at any time is asked to call authorities, especially if it was between the hours of 11:15 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials asked for the public’s help in this ongoing search. Anyone who is able to go out and look for Wynter, especially along Trice’s route, is asked to do so. Sosebee said anyone joining the search should be safe, specifically around highways, since they will be more crowded for the holiday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to submit an online tip.