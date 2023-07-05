62-year-old man seriously injured after being hit by driver while crossing street in Bloomfield Township

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a driver hit him while he crossed the street in Bloomfield Township.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after a driver hit him while he crossed the street in Bloomfield Township.

The incident occurred Wednesday (July 5) at 4:30 p.m. on Maple Road east of Lahser Road.

Witnesses on the scene said that the man was crossing Maple Road southbound from the Village Knoll shopping plaza to the Bloomfield Commons shopping plaza when he was struck by a gray Mercedes sedan traveling eastbound on Maple Road.

Officials said the 62-year-old man was not in a crosswalk.

The victim was rushed to Beaumont Royal Oak by Bloomfield Township Fire Department personnel and has been listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes remained on the scene and has cooperated in the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.