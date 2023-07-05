Dearborn police seek person of interest involved in trespassing, theft of City property

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in trespassing and the theft of City property.

The incident occurred Wednesday (June 28) when an unknown man entered onto the City of Dearborn property in the 2661 block of Greenfield Road at 8:30 p.m. and started stealing several power tools from the Department of Public Works Sewage Facility.

The unidentified man was seen on the grounds of City properties by surveillance video cutting the lock on a storage shed and several trailers belonging to the Dearborn Animal Shelter.

Officials said the man left and returned to cut the locks on a storage building for the Department of Public Works Sewage Facility and the Fire Department Training Center grounds when he stole the Ryobi brand power tools.

Images released indicated that the unidentified man is around 50 years old, wearing a baseball cap, black t-shirt, and gray or light blue pants.

He was last seen driving an older model red Ford Focus four-door hatchback.

“We take trespassing and the theft of City property very seriously, and we encourage anyone who may be able to assist in our investigation to contact us,” said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale.

Anyone with information should contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.