Detroit police seek driver after 41-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash

DETROIT – Police want help finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 41-year-old man in Detroit.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the 4800 block of Michigan Avenue.

The 41-year-old man was crossing Michigan Avenue when he was struck by an unknown person driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The suspect fled eastbound on Michigan Avenue after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.