19-year-old man arrested, to face murder charge after man stabbed to death in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to face an open murder charge after a man was stabbed to death in Ypsilanti on the Fourth of July.

Ypsilanti police were called to the scene of a reported stabbing at 11:58 p.m. on July 4, in the 800 block of Green Road.

When officers arrived, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times in his upper torso. Officers “attempted lifesaving measures,” but the man died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the initial investigation suggests that the stabbing happened between temporary roommates after a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight.

On Wednesday, July 5, police announced that James Lee Trussell, 19, had been arrested and would face an open murder charge in this case.

Anyone with information can contact the Ypsilanti police tip line at 734-292-5429 or Investigations Sergeant Lowry at 734-368-8784.