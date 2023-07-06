Domestic violence resources: How to find an organization in Metro Detroit that can help

There are resources available across Metro Detroit and the state of Michigan to help victims of domestic violence.

Common signs of abusive behavior

When a relationship is new, it is not always easy to tell if your partner will become abusive.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, many abusive people appear like ideal partners in the early stages of a relationship. The warning signs of abuse may emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.

Domestic violence doesn’t always look the same, but one common sign is a partner who tries to establish or gain power and control through different methods.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provided the following list of warning signs:

Telling you that you never do anything right.

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others, particularly friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, such as taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

Destroying your belongings or your home.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-7233, chatting online, or texting “START” to 88788.

The list below was provided by the state of Michigan. If your county is not listed, you can click here to find services near you.

Statewide

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line Equality Michigan 313-537-7000 - - Michigan Advocacy Program 734-665-6181 - Mothers Against Drunk Driving 248-528-1745 1-877-623-3435 - MCEDSV 866-VOICEDV - 877-861-0222 Statewide Sexual Assault Hotline - 855-VOICES4 (855-864-2374) 866-238-1454 StrongHearts Native Helpline - 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) -

St. Clair County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line Blue Water Area Child Advocacy Center 810-966-9911 Blue Water Safe Horizons 810-988-5246 1-888-985-5538 810-824-7948 St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office 810-985-2301 Turning Point 586-463-4430 586-463-6990

Macomb County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line ACCESS 586-722-6036 833-782-6348 Open Arms Program 313-369-5780 Care House 586-463-0123 Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc. 248-858-7800 248-858-2653 Common Ground 248-451-2600 1-800-231-1127 Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office 586-469-5350 Turning Point 586-463-4430 586-463-6990

Oakland County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line ACCESS 586-722-6036 833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348) Open Arms Program 313-369-5780 CARE House of Oakland County 248-332-7173 Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc. 248-858-7800 248-858-2653 HAVEN 248-334-1284 248-334-1274 or 877-922-1274 Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office 248-858-0656 Sanctum House 248-574-9373

Washtenaw County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County 734-971-9781 (Main office); 734-544-2925 (Children’s Advocacy Center) Common Ground 248-451-2600 1-800-231-1127 SafeHouse Center 734-973-0242 734-995-5444 Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office 734-222-6650

Livingston County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line Common Ground 248-451-2600 1-800-231-1127 - LACASA 517-548-1350 866-522-2725 - Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office 517-546-1850 - - Livingston Family Center, Inc. 810-231-9591 - -

Wayne County

Name Phone Crisis Line Text Line ACCESS 313-296-9838 (Detroit location); 313-216-2202 (Dearborn location) 833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348) Alternatives for Girls 313-361-4000 888-AFG-3919 Open Arms Program 313-369-5780 Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc. 248-858-7800 248-858-2653 CHASS 313-849-3920 ext. 9 Common Ground 248-451-2600 1-800-231-1127 DPD Victim Assistance Program 313-833-1660 First Step 734-722-6800 734-722-6800 Growth Works, Inc. 734-455-4095 Mai Family Services 248-477-4985 or 888-664-8624 The Guidance Center 734-785-7700 SASHA Center 1-888-865-7055 Sisters Against Abuse Society 313-693-9322 Wayne County Clerk’s Office 313-967-6938 Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office 313-224-5800 Avalon Healing Center 313-964-8000 313-430-8000 Interim House 313-259-9922 313-861-5300

