Local News

Domestic violence resources: How to find an organization in Metro Detroit that can help

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

There are resources available across Metro Detroit and the state of Michigan to help victims of domestic violence.

The U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224, or the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Common signs of abusive behavior

When a relationship is new, it is not always easy to tell if your partner will become abusive.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, many abusive people appear like ideal partners in the early stages of a relationship. The warning signs of abuse may emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.

Domestic violence doesn’t always look the same, but one common sign is a partner who tries to establish or gain power and control through different methods.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provided the following list of warning signs:

  • Telling you that you never do anything right.
  • Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.
  • Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others, particularly friends, family members, or peers.
  • Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.
  • Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.
  • Controlling finances in the household without discussion, such as taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.
  • Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.
  • Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.
  • Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.
  • Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.
  • Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.
  • Destroying your belongings or your home.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-7233, chatting online, or texting “START” to 88788.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence has information on how to keep yourself safe online. If you need to exit this article quickly, you can click here to return to the home page.

The list below was provided by the state of Michigan. If your county is not listed, you can click here to find services near you.

Statewide

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
Equality Michigan313-537-7000--
Michigan Advocacy Program734-665-6181-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving248-528-17451-877-623-3435-
MCEDSV866-VOICEDV-877-861-0222
Statewide Sexual Assault Hotline-855-VOICES4 (855-864-2374)866-238-1454
StrongHearts Native Helpline-1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)-

St. Clair County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
Blue Water Area Child Advocacy Center810-966-9911
Blue Water Safe Horizons810-988-52461-888-985-5538810-824-7948
St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office810-985-2301
Turning Point586-463-4430586-463-6990

Macomb County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
ACCESS586-722-6036833-782-6348
Open Arms Program313-369-5780
Care House586-463-0123
Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.248-858-7800248-858-2653
Common Ground248-451-26001-800-231-1127
Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office586-469-5350
Turning Point586-463-4430586-463-6990

Oakland County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
ACCESS586-722-6036833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)
Open Arms Program313-369-5780
CARE House of Oakland County248-332-7173
Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.248-858-7800248-858-2653
HAVEN248-334-1284248-334-1274 or 877-922-1274
Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office248-858-0656
Sanctum House248-574-9373

Washtenaw County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County734-971-9781 (Main office); 734-544-2925 (Children’s Advocacy Center)
Common Ground248-451-26001-800-231-1127
SafeHouse Center734-973-0242734-995-5444
Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office734-222-6650

Livingston County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
Common Ground248-451-26001-800-231-1127-
LACASA517-548-1350866-522-2725-
Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office517-546-1850--
Livingston Family Center, Inc.810-231-9591--

Wayne County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
ACCESS313-296-9838 (Detroit location); 313-216-2202 (Dearborn location)833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)
Alternatives for Girls313-361-4000888-AFG-3919
Open Arms Program313-369-5780
Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.248-858-7800248-858-2653
CHASS313-849-3920 ext. 9
Common Ground248-451-26001-800-231-1127
DPD Victim Assistance Program313-833-1660
First Step734-722-6800734-722-6800
Growth Works, Inc.734-455-4095
Mai Family Services248-477-4985 or 888-664-8624
The Guidance Center734-785-7700
SASHA Center1-888-865-7055
Sisters Against Abuse Society313-693-9322
Wayne County Clerk’s Office313-967-6938
Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office313-224-5800
Avalon Healing Center313-964-8000313-430-8000
Interim House313-259-9922313-861-5300

Monroe County

NamePhoneCrisis LineText Line
Family Counseling & Shelter Services of Monroe County734-241-0180734-242-7233
Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office734-240-7600

