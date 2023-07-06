Domestic violence resources: How to find an organization in Metro Detroit that can help

There are resources available across Metro Detroit and the state of Michigan to help victims of domestic violence.
The U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224, or the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Common signs of abusive behavior
When a relationship is new, it is not always easy to tell if your partner will become abusive.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, many abusive people appear like ideal partners in the early stages of a relationship. The warning signs of abuse may emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.
Domestic violence doesn’t always look the same, but one common sign is a partner who tries to establish or gain power and control through different methods.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline provided the following list of warning signs:
- Telling you that you never do anything right.
- Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.
- Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with others, particularly friends, family members, or peers.
- Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.
- Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.
- Controlling finances in the household without discussion, such as taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.
- Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.
- Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.
- Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.
- Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.
- Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.
- Destroying your belongings or your home.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-7233, chatting online, or texting “START” to 88788.
The National Network to End Domestic Violence has information on how to keep yourself safe online. If you need to exit this article quickly, you can click here to return to the home page.
The list below was provided by the state of Michigan. If your county is not listed, you can click here to find services near you.
Statewide
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|Equality Michigan
|313-537-7000
|-
|-
|Michigan Advocacy Program
|734-665-6181
|-
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|248-528-1745
|1-877-623-3435
|-
|MCEDSV
|866-VOICEDV
|-
|877-861-0222
|Statewide Sexual Assault Hotline
|-
|855-VOICES4 (855-864-2374)
|866-238-1454
|StrongHearts Native Helpline
|-
|1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)
|-
St. Clair County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|Blue Water Area Child Advocacy Center
|810-966-9911
|Blue Water Safe Horizons
|810-988-5246
|1-888-985-5538
|810-824-7948
|St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office
|810-985-2301
|Turning Point
|586-463-4430
|586-463-6990
Macomb County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|ACCESS
|586-722-6036
|833-782-6348
|Open Arms Program
|313-369-5780
|Care House
|586-463-0123
|Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.
|248-858-7800
|248-858-2653
|Common Ground
|248-451-2600
|1-800-231-1127
|Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office
|586-469-5350
|Turning Point
|586-463-4430
|586-463-6990
Oakland County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|ACCESS
|586-722-6036
|833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)
|Open Arms Program
|313-369-5780
|CARE House of Oakland County
|248-332-7173
|Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.
|248-858-7800
|248-858-2653
|HAVEN
|248-334-1284
|248-334-1274 or 877-922-1274
|Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office
|248-858-0656
|Sanctum House
|248-574-9373
Washtenaw County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County
|734-971-9781 (Main office); 734-544-2925 (Children’s Advocacy Center)
|Common Ground
|248-451-2600
|1-800-231-1127
|SafeHouse Center
|734-973-0242
|734-995-5444
|Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office
|734-222-6650
Livingston County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|Common Ground
|248-451-2600
|1-800-231-1127
|-
|LACASA
|517-548-1350
|866-522-2725
|-
|Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office
|517-546-1850
|-
|-
|Livingston Family Center, Inc.
|810-231-9591
|-
|-
Wayne County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|ACCESS
|313-296-9838 (Detroit location); 313-216-2202 (Dearborn location)
|833-STAND-4U (833-782-6348)
|Alternatives for Girls
|313-361-4000
|888-AFG-3919
|Open Arms Program
|313-369-5780
|Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc.
|248-858-7800
|248-858-2653
|CHASS
|313-849-3920 ext. 9
|Common Ground
|248-451-2600
|1-800-231-1127
|DPD Victim Assistance Program
|313-833-1660
|First Step
|734-722-6800
|734-722-6800
|Growth Works, Inc.
|734-455-4095
|Mai Family Services
|248-477-4985 or 888-664-8624
|The Guidance Center
|734-785-7700
|SASHA Center
|1-888-865-7055
|Sisters Against Abuse Society
|313-693-9322
|Wayne County Clerk’s Office
|313-967-6938
|Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office
|313-224-5800
|Avalon Healing Center
|313-964-8000
|313-430-8000
|Interim House
|313-259-9922
|313-861-5300
Monroe County
|Name
|Phone
|Crisis Line
|Text Line
|Family Counseling & Shelter Services of Monroe County
|734-241-0180
|734-242-7233
|Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office
|734-240-7600