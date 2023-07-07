KOA campground permanently closes lake after multiple drowning incidents in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a near-drowning victim has reacted after a Monroe County KOA campground decided to close its swimming area following multiple drowning incidents.

“It was like a 50-pound (or) 100-pound weight was lifted off my chest because I was so relieved,” said Dave Snook.

Snook’s 13-year-old son, Andy, had a near-drowning incident at the pond in 2021.

Andy has been in a vegetative state ever since.

Monroe County/Toledo North KOA campground has not announced an official reason for the closure. However, the decision to drain and permanently close the swimming lake came exactly one week after Anthony Shores, 18, drowned. It was the third drowning incident in three years.

Read: Monroe County KOA campground permanently closes swimming area after drownings

Jaylen Hill, 14, drowned in the same pond in 2022. Snook said the closing of the pond is a good first step.

“Maybe these actions prevented someone else (from drowning) this year or next year. Maybe it did save a life. Maybe it saved five lives,” Snooks said.

The Snook and Hill family are involved in ongoing lawsuits against the campground.

Local 4 reached out to the campground for comment but did not hear back.