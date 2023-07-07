STEM middle schooler training to pay Detroit students

DETROIT – A new summer program is looking to prepare kids for stem and vocational careers while paying them.

Youth Careers Exploratory Academy is accepting applications for the program sponsored by the Ford Fund and the Black United Fund of Michigan.

The program wants middle schoolers with at least a 2.0 GPA.

the program runs from July 24th through the 28th.

Registration deadline is Monday, July 10th.

Kids will earn a check for their participation.

For more info, email Dr. Linda McClain at linda@bufmi.org.