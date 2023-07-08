Detroit high schoolers to race from Texas to California in car they designed for 2023 Solar Car Challenge

DETROIT – High schoolers from Detroit will be entering a car they designed and built in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge.

The Heroes Alliance Solar Racing Club will be taking a 1,400-mile trek from Texas to California in a car they designed and built.

The STEM competition starts on July 16. It involves 22 teams of students from across the country as they race solar vehicles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California. They are expected to arrive in Palmdale on July 23.

The Solar Car Challenge was established in 1993 by former teacher Dr. Lehman Marks who wanted to help motivate students in the fields of science, technology, and alternative energy.

Students build the cars using their own ideas and start from scratch. Before they hit the road, the cars will be evaulated by a panel of judges at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth from July 13 through 15.

The team that drives the most miles accumulated over the journey will be declared the winner. The teams will stop in Snyder, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Florence, Arizona; Wickenburg, Arizona and Twentynine Palms, California.

The students will showcase their cars in El Paso, Phoenix and Florence. This year’s Solar Car Challenge features teams from Arkansas, California, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

More information on the Solar Car Challenge is available online.