71º

Local News

Entrepreneur’s ‘Arrival Worldwide’ clothing brand now sold at Metro Detroit Footlocker locations

Spencer Sanders II was born and raised in Detroit

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Business

DETROIT – A Detroit man’s clothing brand “Arrival Worldwide” is now for sale in Footlocker stores in Metro Detroit.

Spencer Sanders II, 27, was born and raised in Detroit. His brand, “Arrival Worldwide,” is commonly known as “Arrival. It’s described as an emerging Detroit-based urban clothing brand.

Sanders created “Arrival” when he was a senior at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. He attended John Carrol University and transferred to Howard University to study business. He pursued his passion, creativity, and dreams in the urban fashion world.

The entire collection is available to purchase at Footlocker locations in Eastpointe, Oak Park, the Somerset Mall, the Twelve Oaks Mall, and the Fairlane Mall. Pieces can also be purchased online at ArrivalWorldwide.co.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter