Feds charge ex-Warren cop for attacking arrestee with ‘unreasonable, excessive’ force

WARREN, Mich. – A former jail police officer for the city of Warren is now facing federal charges after using “unreasonable and excessive force” against a 19-year-old man who was getting booked.

In a criminal complaint filed on July 7 by the FBI, 48-year-old Matthew Rodriguez is being accused of deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with the June attack of a Warren inmate, which was captured on camera. The civil rights charge makes it “a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States,” according to the U.S. justice department.

At around 6 a.m. on June 13, 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith was placed in the custody of Rodriguez at the Warren Police Department jail. Smith was arrested shortly before on felony carjacking and weapons charges, officials said.

In a video that captured the encounter between Smith and Rodriguez, the jail officer can be seen punching the teen in the face after a brief exchange of words during the fingerprinting process. The exact words shared between them are unknown due to an issue with audio recording equipment, the FBI said.

Rodriguez then lunged at Smith, “forcing him into the cinder block wall using his right leg and body,” the complaint reads. The officer picked Smith up, spun him around and slammed him on the ground.

As two other officers rushed into the room and grabbed ahold of Smith, Rodriguez punched Smith in or near his head “at least two more times” while Smith was “lying face down on the ground.” Rodriguez then grabbed Smith by the hair, lifted his head up, and slammed it on the ground with force, officials confirmed. The officer picked Smith up by his hair and his jacket collar, and “kicked his feet forward.”

According to the FBI’s criminal complaint, Smith had been searched for weapons, and did not possess any that could have been seen as a threat to Rodriguez.

The FBI also says Smith did not once attempt to strike or attack Rodriguez, nor was he standing in a defensive position. He had his hands by his side with his thumbs in his pockets when he was attacked.

After the attack, Rodriguez was captured pushing Smith into the jail cell, causing the teen to fall on the floor. Smith was escorted by other officers afterward, and received medical care for “swelling and bruising in the area to the right side of his nose.”

After being reported by fellow officers, Rodriguez was placed on leave during an internal investigation and was ultimately fired. He was charged last month by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office with two misdemeanor charges: assault and battery, and willful neglect of duty.

The FBI accuses Rodriguez of using excessive force that was not warranted under the circumstances.

Smith has also filed a lawsuit against Rodriguez, the city of Warren, and the two officers who rushed into the booking area shortly after Rodriguez began his attack. Smith’s attorney claims the two unnamed officers were present for the excessive use of force and “did not intervene.”

You can read the entire FBI criminal complaint against Rodriguez below.