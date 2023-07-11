2 men killed by masked shooter in broad daylight on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two men are dead on Detroit’s west side after police say someone wearing a ski mask in broad daylight got out of an SUV and started shooting.

The shooting occurred Monday (July 10) at 12 p.m. on Evergreen Road south of I-96.

“One ran that way, and one ran that way,” said Billy Chrishon, who lives nearby. “They both collapsed. It’s really horrible. We heard gunshots cause my mom was getting out of my vehicle. For anyone to pull a gun out and take a life, yeah, that’s not good.”

Witnesses say it all happened when a man in a ski mask started firing shots at two targets standing in front of a home.

“One person was not able to run away and was basically killed right there,” said Capt. Michael Dicicco. “The other one was running away, and he either got hit with initial gunshots, or as he was running away, he got hit and passed away.”

Dicicco says the search continues for the older model truck that took off on Evergreen Road. But they’re looking at evidence left behind.

“We do have casings from a 9mm, so we’ll be recovering that evidence,” Dicicco said. “There’s also a vehicle that was across the street that was struck, so we’re gonna have some ballistic evidence from that as well.”

As investigators tried to find the man responsible, Mary Jackson Chrishon was so sad to see two bodies lying on the ground in her beloved neighborhood.

“Killing like this here just doesn’t make any sense,” said Jackson. “Cold-blooded. That’s what it was, cold-blooded. And then take off.”

Still, no idea who the suspect may be. Cops are trying to track that vehicle with green light footage and other tools to help with the search.