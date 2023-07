NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Al Roker attends the Hudson River Park Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hudson River Park Friends)

DETROIT – Al Roker is making a special stop at the Local 4 studios this week! Catch him live on our morning show at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Insiders: Do you have a question for the beloved weather anchor? Something you’d like to share with him?

Fill out the form below, and we just may feature your submission on air! (Form not loading? Click here.)

Don’t miss Al Roker’s visit at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. Watch live on Local 4 News, or stream live on Local 4+ or ClickOnDetroit.com.