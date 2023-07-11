Intoxicated man wandering around Ypsilanti at night tells police that his spouse was dead at home

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An intoxicated man who was wandering around Ypsilanti in the middle of the night told police that his spouse was dead at home, officials said.

Ypsilanti police were called at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, to the area of North River and North streets.

When they arrived, officers found a man who they said was under the influence of a controlled substance. The man told police that his spouse was dead at his home, according to authorities.

Officers went to the house in the 800 block of Armstrong Drive and found a body. The cause of that person’s death is still unknown, but it’s being investigated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ypsilanti Police Department TIP Line at 734-292-5429, or Investigations Sgt. Lowry at 734-368-8784.