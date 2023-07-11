Police identify gunman who attacked woman in parking lot of Target store in Troy

TROY, Mich. – Police have identified the armed man who attacked a woman while she was getting into her car outside a Target store in Troy.

The attack happened at 9:10 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the parking lot of the Target at 1301 Coolidge Highway.

Officers said a woman was getting into her car when Andrew Hall, 31, forced the driver’s door open and attacked her. He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist and pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The woman fought back and got help from a bystander. That person yelled at Hall and ran toward the car, causing him to flee, police said.

A man suspected of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy on July 7, 2023. (Troy Police Department)

When officers arrived, the woman had injuries to her face.

Police are still searching for Hall. He is described as having a tall, thin build. He was last seen wearing red shorts, a gray T-shirt, a black backpack, and a green baseball hat.

He is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to authorities. Nobody should approach him.

Anyone who has information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Troy police at 248-524-0777.