Woman escapes gunman who attacked her in parking lot of Target store in Troy

A man suspected of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy on July 7, 2023.

TROY, Mich. – A woman escaped from an armed man who attacked her while she was getting into her car outside a Target store in Troy.

The attack happened at 9:10 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the parking lot of the Target at 1301 Coolidge Highway.

Officers said a woman was getting into her car when a man forced the driver’s door open and attacked her. He hit the woman in the face with a closed fist and pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The woman fought back and got help from a bystander. That person yelled at the attacker and ran toward the car, causing the man to flee, police said.

When officers arrived, the woman had injuries to her face.

Police are searching for a man around 30 years old with a tall, thin build. He was wearing red shorts, a pale blue T-shirt, a black backpack, and a green hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about this case is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-0777.