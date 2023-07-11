Police search for man who attacked woman in Target store parking lot in Troy

In a post that’s all over social media and the NextDoor app, a woman says she was attacked while trying to get into her car in the Target store parking lot near Crooks and Maple roads.

TROY, Mich. – In a post that’s all over social media and the NextDoor app, a woman says she was attacked while trying to get into her car in the Target store parking lot near Crooks and Maple roads in Troy.

The incident allegedly occurred on Friday (July 7).

She claims a man came up behind her, forced her door open, punched her in the face, and then showed her a gun.

She yelled and said a fellow shopper in the parking lot helped scare him off.

Troy police sent out screencaps from video surveillance on Monday (July 10), which doesn’t show the attack but does show the man she says was responsible.

The alleged suspect is described as a tall, thin-built, light-skinned Black man wearing red shorts and a pale blue shirt.

Neighbors who routinely shop there say they’d heard about it but did not feel unsafe in the area.

Local 4 Safety Expert Darnell Blackburn says the choice of the area was unusual because it doesn’t have easy freeway access.