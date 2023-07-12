‘It’s a people-powered campaign’: Hill Harper launches Senate run in Detroit

DETROIT – Supporters of Hill Harper rallied at Cadillac Square in Detroit Tuesday afternoon to hear him speak a day after he announced his run for Senate.

Harper, an actor known for his roles in “CSI: NY” and “The Good Doctor,” is now the sixth Democratic candidate to enter the race for the seat left vacant by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring.

“It’s a people-powered campaign, to actually represent people, not lobbyists, not donors,” said Harper, who was joined by his son on stage. “To see people here folks really reinforce the idea that folks want real representation; they haven’t totally clocked out of our democratic process.”

Harper says his biggest challenge is reaching voters who have decided not to show up to the polls.

He hopes rallies like the one he held in Detroit and across the state will help reach those people too.