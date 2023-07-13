Man involved in armed robbery, shooting at the Loop Apartments in Oak Park charged

Police have charged Meyer Daevon Thedford, 28, for his involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Oak Park.

The incident occurred Tuesday (July 11) at the Loop Apartments on I-696 and Greenfield Road.

Oak Park Public Safety Officers responded to the area following multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a small SUV riddled with bullet holes and several bullet casings on the ground.

Officials said they later located an individual who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a second person contacted them to explain that he was a licensed CPL (Concealed Pistol License) holder and that he and his friend were approached by a man driving a small SUV.

The man in the SUV, later identified as Thedford, produced a handgun and announced a robbery. The man with the CPL and Thedford exchanged gunshots.

The two victims of the armed robbery were not injured and were able to flee the area.

Police said the 28-year-old left the SUV and fled on foot but was later found by Oak Park Public Safety Officers and transported to the hospital.

Thedford was arraigned on Thursday (July 13) in the 45th District Court on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, weapons-firearms-possession by a felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Court officials set his bond at $100,000.