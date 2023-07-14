73º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

McKenzie Davis last seen on July 13

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

McKenzie Davis was last seen Thursday (July 13) at 8:38 p.m. in the 19000 block of Votrobeck Drive.

Officials said she left her residence and failed to return home.

Davis mother said she went to check on her and realized she was not there.

Officials say Davis may still be in the 19000 block of Votrobeck Drive.

Davis was last seen wearing a pink shirt with her hair in a bun and walking towards 7 Mile Road.

McKenzie DavisDetails
Age13
Height5′3″
HairBlack
Weight103
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter