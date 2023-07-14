Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

McKenzie Davis was last seen Thursday (July 13) at 8:38 p.m. in the 19000 block of Votrobeck Drive.

Officials said she left her residence and failed to return home.

Davis mother said she went to check on her and realized she was not there.

Officials say Davis may still be in the 19000 block of Votrobeck Drive.

Davis was last seen wearing a pink shirt with her hair in a bun and walking towards 7 Mile Road.

McKenzie Davis Details Age 13 Height 5′3″ Hair Black Weight 103 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

