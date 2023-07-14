73º

Suspect injured after police officers fire shots in Lincoln Park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injury

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A suspect is in the hospital after officers in Lincoln Park fired shots overnight, state police said.

The shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 14 in the 1500 block of Marion Avenue.

Lincoln Park officials asked Michigan State Police to investigate after a man was shot. He drove away after the shooting and was arrested near I-75 and Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after the shooting, according to authorities.

No officers or bystanders were injured. The public is not in danger, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

