12-year-old girl charged after 11-year-old girl severely burned in acid attack at Detroit playground

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl is facing criminal charges after an 11-year-old girl was severely burned in an acid attack at a Detroit playground.

Deaira Summers was attacked on Sunday, July 9, at a playground attached to Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. She spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe burns.

The incident started with a fight at the playground that Summers said she was not involved in. Her family said two girls in their early teens, one of them was Summers’ cousin, got into a fight at the playground.

Summers’ family said the 12-year-old girl’s mother handed her a bottle filled with liquid. They said the 12-year-old girl threw the liquid at Summers, her cousins, and her siblings. Summers suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms. She ran home after the attack.

The 12-year-old girl has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

A preliminary hearing was held on Saturday and a $10,000/% bond with a tether was ordered. The 12-year-old girl was ordered to have no contact with Summers or any witnesses.

The 12-year-old girl will be in court again at 1:30 p.m. on July 18, 2023.