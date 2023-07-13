11-year-old girl recovering from severe burns after acid attack at Detroit playground

DETROIT – An 11-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns after another child threw acid on her after a fight at a Detroit playground.

Deaira Summers was attacked on Sunday, July 9, at a playground attached to Vernor Elementary School in Detroit. She spent three days at Children’s Hospital being treated for severe burns.

---> Update: 12-year-old girl charged after 11-year-old girl severely burned in acid attack at Detroit playground

The incident started with a fight at the playground that Summers said she was not involved in. Her family said two girls in their early teens, one of them was Summers’ cousin, got into a fight at the playground.

Summers’ family said the girl’s mother handed her a bottle filled with liquid. They said the girl threw the liquid at Summers, her cousins, and her siblings.

Summers suffered burns on her back, legs, and arms. She ran home after the attack.

“I was screaming and I was crying,” Summers said.

Detroit police have a report and are investigating the incident.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.