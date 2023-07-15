68º

Michigan’s biggest sneaker and streetwear trade show returns to Huntington Place

Michigan Sneaker Xchange runs from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Megan Woods, Reporter

DETROIT – Michigan’s biggest sneaker and streetwear trade show returns to Huntington Place in Detroit on Saturday.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, more than 150 sneaker and vintage streetwear vendors from across the Midwest will be in one place for the Michigan Sneaker Xchange.

In its 10th year, organizers are expecting this to be their biggest event yet, with more than 20,000 items on sale.

The afternoon is an opportunity to shop, trade and sell sneakers. Tickets are sold online and at the door.

