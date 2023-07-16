Livonia police searching for missing 73-year-old man

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to help them locate a missing 73-year-old man.

Thomas Smith Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the area of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads.

Smith was last seen wearing a red and blue flannel, black jeans, black New Balance shoes, and a Detroit Tigers baseball hat.

He is believed to be on foot, according to police. Michigan State Police said Smith has dementia and does not have a cell phone or credit cards with him.

His family told police that he used to live in Detroit and is not familiar with the city of Livonia.

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.