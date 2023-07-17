Dearborn police need help finding missing man ‘in need of medical assistance’

Michael Abdallah-Valadezwas, 26, was last seen on July 13 at 11:32 p.m. outside of 10131 W. Warren Ave. Photo courtesy of Dearborn Police Department.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is community requesting help in locating a missing and endangered adult, the department announced today.

Michael Abdallah-Valadez, 26, was last seen on Thursday, July 13 at 11:32 p.m. outside of 10131 West Warren Avenue near Wyoming Avenue. Abdallah-Valadez is believed to be missing and in need of immediate medical assistance, according to the Dearborn Police Department.

“As our investigators work to locate this individual, we ask the community for any information that can help us make contact with him and reunite him with his loved ones,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Dearborn Police ask that anyone with information contact laws at 313-943-2225, or the department at 313-943-2240.