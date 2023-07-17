Man who fell 140 feet from Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River is recovering at home

Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 after protesters blocked the major border crossing for nearly a week in Windsor, Ontario. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The man who fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River last week has been released from the hospital and is reportedly recovering at home.

On Wednesday, July 12, a man working on the Detroit-Windsor bridge fell about 140 feet from the structure into the river. A family fishing along the river saw what happened and quickly ran to nearby J.W. Westcott Co. crews, who immediately mobilized on the water to find and rescue the man.

The man, who is from Canada and works for a Windsor-based company, according to CBC, was conscious when rescuers got to him. He was hospitalized with some broken bones, but was otherwise expected to be OK. He was released from the hospital and is said to be recovering at home.

Westcott security cameras captured the moment when the man fell, and when witnesses ran for help. You can see some of that footage in the video player below.