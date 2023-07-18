78º

11-foot pet python escapes cage at Waterford Township home, found by surprised neighbor

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 11.5-foot pet python is back home safe after escaping an enclosure in a Waterford Township neighborhood and winding up at someone else’s house.

On Saturday, July 15, a pet reticulated python, named Mr. Squiggles, went missing while visiting its grandparents’ home in Waterford Township. The snake’s owner, Jack Lauderback, said he was unloading things in the garage when the snake must have noticed there wasn’t a lock on its cage, and pushed it open to escape.

Mr. Squiggles slid away from the home and somehow successfully crossed a nearby major road at nighttime. The owner’s family says it’s amazing the snake didn’t get hit by a car while stretching his 11.5-foot body across the roadway.

Later, Waterford Township police were called by a resident who found the snake coiled up outside their home. Not knowing Mr. Squiggles was a pet, authorities wrangled the reptile and brought him to the Oakland County Animal Control.

Mr. Squiggles eventually made it back to its owners, who say they’re sorry if the snake scared anybody after he escaped. Owner Lauderback says he got a new lock for Mr. Squiggles’ enclosure.

