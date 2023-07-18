27-year-old killed, 2 hurt when argument between women sparks shooting in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – A 27-year-old was killed and two others were injured when an argument between two women who didn’t know each other sparked a shooting in Livonia, officials said.

The shooting happened at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the parking lot of the party store at 13820 Merriman Road.

Police said a 27-year-old Redford Township woman and a 24-year-old Detroit woman got into an argument inside the store. The argument escalated in the parking lot, and the 24-year-old pulled out a handgun and shot the other woman, according to authorities.

A 25-year-old Detroit man who went to the store with the 27-year-old woman returned fire, striking the original shooter and her acquaintance, a 24-year-old Warren man, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the 24-year-old Detroit woman and the 24-year-old Warren man were treated at a nearby hospital and released. The woman is in custody. Police said she has a concealed pistol license.

The 25-year-old Detroit man’s CPL had expired, and he was taken into custody at the shooting scene, according to authorities.

Police seized the two handguns.

Officials don’t believe the two pairs knew each other.

The investigation continues.