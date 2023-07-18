Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan legislation expanding voting rights

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bipartisan legislation expanding voting rights, her office announced Tuesday.

The bills implement Ballot Proposal 22-2, also known as “Prop 2,″ which was passed by Michiganders in November 2022. The legislation was designed to make voting easier in a secure way, Whitmer’s office said.

The expansion will include the following changes mentioned in eight bills:

A website tracking ballots will be established. The website will notify voters when their vote is received and counted, and tell voters if there are any errors in their ballots. The website will also offer solutions to help fix any errors in a voter’s ballot.

At least nine days of early voting will be required before each statewide election and federal election in an effort to allow voters more time to find a convenient time to vote, and avoid lines on Election Day. Pre-processing and early counting of absentee ballots will also be authorized.

Implementing requirements to allow voters to fix “clerical errors” in their ballots.

Requiring that all absentee ballot applications and envelopes have prepaid postage to save voters trips to post offices.

Allowing Michiganders to use their U.S. passport, tribal photo ID card, military ID card or student ID to identify themselves when they vote in person. Voters will still need to be registered to vote in their precinct to cast a ballot.

Disclosing an election result from an early voting site before Election Day will be a Class E felony against Public Trust with a statutory maximum of five years’ imprisonment.

At least one secure drop box for every municipality or for every 15,000 registered voters in municipalities with more than that many registered voters. The drop boxes must be accessible 24 hours each day 40 days before an election and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Allowing voters to fill out a single application to vote by mail. Completing the application will let all future ballots to be mailed to the voter without needing to fill out a new application for each election.

Increasing the maximum size of an election precinct from 2,999 active registered electors to 5,000 in an effort to lower costs for local governments.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our system of government,” Whitmer said. “Michiganders spoke with a clear, united voice last November when they voted overwhelmingly in favor of Proposal 2, expanding voting rights. Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan legislation implementing the will of the people, ensuring they can make their voices heard in every election. Let’s keep fighting to expand the constitutional right to vote freely, fairly, and securely with commonsense reforms so we can build a government of the people that delivers for the people.”