Monroe County man wins $105,000 lottery jackpot, his 4th ‘big prize’

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe County man won a $105,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery, and he said it’s the fourth time he’s won a “big prize.”

PREVIOUSLY: Man wins second Fantasy 5 jackpot this year

John Sancrant, 71, bought a Fantasy 5 ticket at Frenchtown Cheers on North Monroe Street in Monroe. He matched the numbers from the June 26 drawing: 02-07-22-26-30.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and always pick my numbers based on birth dates,” Sancrant said. “I had just finished dinner and looked at the numbers. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had won. I didn’t even have to get the ticket to double check.

“I have had pretty good luck playing lottery. This is the fourth big prize I have won, and they keep getting a little bigger each time. I’m hoping to be back here soon for millions.”

Sancrant visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed his prize. He said he plans to save the winnings.