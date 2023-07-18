78º

Monroe County man wins $105,000 lottery jackpot, his 4th ‘big prize’

John Sancrant says he knew he had won as soon as he saw numbers

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

John Sancrant with his Michigan Lottery check. (Michigan Lottery)

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe County man won a $105,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery, and he said it’s the fourth time he’s won a “big prize.”

John Sancrant, 71, bought a Fantasy 5 ticket at Frenchtown Cheers on North Monroe Street in Monroe. He matched the numbers from the June 26 drawing: 02-07-22-26-30.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and always pick my numbers based on birth dates,” Sancrant said. “I had just finished dinner and looked at the numbers. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had won. I didn’t even have to get the ticket to double check.

“I have had pretty good luck playing lottery. This is the fourth big prize I have won, and they keep getting a little bigger each time. I’m hoping to be back here soon for millions.”

Sancrant visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed his prize. He said he plans to save the winnings.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

