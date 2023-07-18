78º

Woman, man found shot to death inside Shelby Township home, shocking neighbors

Domestic violence not ruled out

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Police find a woman, 42, and a man, 39, dead from gunshot wounds at a Shelby Township home on July 17, 2023. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman and a man were found dead inside a Shelby Township home, and police are investigating the circumstances as suspicious.

The discovery was made the morning of Monday, July 17. Shelby Township police found a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man dead in a home on Whispering Oak Lane, in the area of 25 Mile and Jewell roads. Both the man and the woman suffered from gunshot wounds, officials said.

While investigators haven’t yet shared many details, they have said that domestic violence can’t be ruled out.

“We’re all in shock. I think all of the neighbors are in shock,” said neighbor Herman Spiess, who was friends with the woman’s father, the former homeowner. Spiess says the woman, who hasn’t yet been identified by police, was a great neighbor.

“She took over the house from her dad, who passed away during COVID,” Spiess said. “... She really loved her dad. And I just talked to her about a week ago.”

It’s currently unclear when the deaths occurred; it’s only known that police found the bodies late Monday morning. It’s also unknown why police were called to the home.

The 39-year-old man’s identity has not been revealed yet, either.

The situation is still under investigation, but police have said that there is no threat to the public at this time. No other details have been made available as of early Tuesday morning.

