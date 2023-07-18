Troopers kill Michigan murder suspect as he turned gun toward passenger, police say

DETROIT – State troopers killed a Michigan murder suspect as he turned a gun toward the passenger in his car while cornered by police, officials said.

The shooting happened at 11:40 p.m. Monday, July 17, on northbound Telegraph Road, north of 7 Mile Road, in Detroit.

Michigan State Police officials said they were trying to arrest a man linked to a murder in Burton. They stopped his car and noticed he had a gun.

The man pointed the gun at himself, and then at the woman in the passenger seat, police said. Multiple troopers fired shots as the man turned the gun on the woman, and he was killed.

The passenger had minor injuries from glass fragments.

Members of the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Task Force are investigating.