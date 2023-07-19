1 killed in freeway shooting that closed M-14 in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Law enforcement are investigating a fatal freeway shooting that on Tuesday shut down part of M-14 in Ann Arbor Township.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, a person was fatally shot on westbound M-14 in Ann Arbor Township. Michigan State Police have not released the identity of the person who was shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown at this time. Few details have been provided by authorities as of Wednesday morning.

MSP said Tuesday that troopers were dispatched to the freeway at Earhart Road after the shooting. Police found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the shoulder of the road. You can see footage of the scene in the video player above.

Police are treating the shooting as a homicide investigation. Investigators are looking for a black four-door, older model sedan in connection with the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing the driver of that car wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and fleeing the scene.

The freeway was shut down at Earhart Road, near Ford Road, on Tuesday evening due to the police investigation. Westbound M-14 reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip online at michtip.state.mi.us, or call police at 877-616-4677 or 855-MICH-TIP.