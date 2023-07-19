Prosecutors: Man sexually assaulted woman at Detroit apartment after meeting on Facebook Marketplace

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

DETROIT – Prosecutors say a man sexually assaulted a woman at her Detroit apartment after arranging to meet her to purchase an item through Facebook Marketplace.

On Wednesday, July 19, a 24-year-old Detroit woman testified against a man she said sexually assaulted her. The judge determined there was enough evidence for 27-year-old Dekari Hayeks to stand trial on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges and larceny.

Prosecutors said Hayeks arranged to purchase a Play Station 4 from the woman at her apartment. When he arrived, he did not have cash, and he threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Hayeks called a second man to the woman’s apartment and that man also sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Hayeks is also facing a larceny charge for allegedly stealing a gun from the apartment complex. Hayeks has previously been charged in an armed robbery in Macomb County.