5 new dining options, including rooftop bar, coming to Book Tower in Detroit -- pictures here

DETROIT – A bar, a pub, two restaurants, and a rooftop cocktail lounge are coming to the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit, officials announced.

Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda are scheduled to open before the end of the summer, and Hiroki-San, Sakazuki, and Kamper’s are scheduled to open in the fall.

Le Suprême

Le Suprême will offer French food in the tower’s dining room, outside, at the bar, or in a small private dining area.

Visitors can enter off of Washington Boulevard or through the Rotunda.

The menu will include Parisian specialties and pastries. A full bar is also available and will include more than 300 types of wine and champagne.

Le Suprême was designed by Method Studios, Method Co.’s in-house design firm, and Philadelphia-based Stokes Architecture + Design.

A rendering of Le Suprême at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

A rendering of Le Suprême at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

A rendering of Le Suprême at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

A rendering of Le Suprême from the outside at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

Bar Rotunda

This will serve as an all-day cafe and wine bar, including coffee, pastries, small plates, wine, and cocktails.

Bar Rotunda will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner under the tower’s marble arched atrium skylight.

The design is modeled after grand cafes and hotel bars of early 20th Century Paris.

Bar Rotunda was designed through a partnership between ODA Architecture and Method Studios.

“Dating back to the 18th century, Detroit’s rich French history and its unparalleled contributions to the American manufacturing and music industries were attributes that we wanted to celebrate with the conception of Le Supreme and Bar Rotunda,” said Randall Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of Method Co.

A rendering of Bar Rotunda at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

Hiroki-San

Hiroki-San will offer izakaya- and omakase-style dining on the lower level of the Book Tower, starting in the fall.

Hiroki-San was also designed by Method Studios and Stokes Architecture + Design.

A rendering of Hiroki-San at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

Sakazuki

Sakazuki will be a casual sake and sando pub with a menu of Japanese drinks.

It will open on the ground level in the fall.

Sakazuki was also designed by Method Studios and Stokes Architecture + Design.

Kamper’s

The 14th-floor rooftop bar will offer great views of Downtown Detroit, according to the Book Tower’s announcement.

Kamper’s is an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge named after the Book Tower’s original architect, Louis Kamper.

It was also designed through a partnership between ODA Architecture and Method Studios.

A rendering of Kamper's at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

A rendering of Kamper's at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

A rendering of Kamper's at the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit. (Book Tower)

“Book Tower’s nearly $400 million historic restoration has already dazzled enthusiasts from around the globe and now, guests will be able to experience a selection of thoughtfully designed dining and culinary options” said Andrew Leber, the vice president of hospitality. “The new venues, which highlight the building’s historic restoration while introducing a new and exciting flare to the property, also underscore Downtown Detroit as a destination for dining and world-class hospitality.”

The dining options can be reserved for private events.

Hours, menus, and official opening dates will be announced soon, the release said.

Method Co. is hiring for all positions at these businesses. Click here to apply and find more information.