50-year-old man from Detroit receives 25 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations

A 50-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on charges of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

A 50-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on charges of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jeffrey Davis was sentenced Wednesday (July 19) and has been in custody since the initial arrest in 2019.

Court records indicate that Davis was a member of the TuffTeam drug trafficking organization.

Officials say he and three others were responsible for trafficking firearms, fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana from Detroit to Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

During the investigation, 23 firearms were seized, including machine guns and 69 grams of heroin, 91.99 grams of fentanyl, 215 grams of crack cocaine, and more than $10,000 in cash.

“Removing individuals who inflict significant harm on our community by dealing in deadly drugs and high-powered firearms is a top priority, said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “This significant sentence should send a clear message to those similarly engaged in such conduct that we will be relentless in our effort to protect our community.”

“Jeffrey Davis sold poison in our community while armed with a firearm. This sentence should serve as a clear message to all armed drug dealers in Detroit: If you pack an illegal firearm while peddling your poison, you need to pack your bags for prison,” said James Deir, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Detroit Division.