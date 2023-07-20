‘Nowhere to be found’: Michigan man finally finds $192,000 lottery ticket in car

DAVISON, Mich. – A Michigan man said his lottery tickets were “nowhere to be found” until he went out to his car and discovered one was worth more than $192,000.

Greg Escue, 66, of Davison, bought his winning Fantasy 5 ticket at the Kroger gas station at 524 North State Street in Davison. He matched the winning numbers from the July 9 drawing: 19-24-29-33-34.

“I was scrolling through the nightly results and saw that the Fantasy 5 jackpot had been hit,” Escue said. “I got out of bed to get my tickets and they were nowhere to be found. I finally went out to my car, and there they were.”

Escue was one of two winners from that drawing, so his share of the jackpot is $192,901

“Once I got back inside, I went through the tickets one by one, line by line,” Escue said. “As soon as I saw five matching numbers, I had the craziest feeling. I was so excited, I thought I was having a heart attack.”

He visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed the prize. He plans to take a vacation and save the rest of his winnings.

“I always try to be positive and optimistic,” Escue said. “I’m always telling people, ‘When you buy a ticket, you go from no chance to as good a chance as anyone to win.’”