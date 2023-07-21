Inmate dies after fight in cell at Wayne County Jail

A man was killed after a fight in a cell inside the Wayne County Jail earlier this week.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on July 17, when two inmates -- Claude Lewis and Thomas Carr, became engaged in a fight, where Carr sustained serious head injuries.

Carr was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, until he eventually passed away from his injuries on Thursday.

Lewis was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder after the fight, but charges will likely be revised.

The investigation into the fatal fight is ongoing. No other information was made available.