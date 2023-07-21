St. Clair Shores police say woman attacked ex-domestic partner with knife after argument

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police said a man was stabbed and a woman harmed herself after an argument in St. Clair Shores.

St. Clair Shores police were called to reports of an assault at 9:48 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, in the 21000 block of Alger Street.

A 52-year-old man said he had been attacked and stabbed by a woman after an argument. The woman was his roommate and ex-domestic partner.

When police arrived, they found the man in the front yard. He was bleeding and had wounds to his torso and upper extremities.

Officers entered the home and found a 58-year-old woman unconscious with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The woman is hospitalized and is in serious condition, but is expected to recover. The man is in stable condition after being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is available by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.