‘We’re close to 80% down’: Construction forces businesses in Downtown Brighton to shut down for good

Construction project is replacing streets and sidewalks

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Brighton, Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. – Orange cones and yellow caution tape have businesses in Downtown Brighton closing for good.

At least two businesses, the restaurant Ginopolis’ and retail shop Total Cluster Fudge, blame their closings on the construction.

The construction project is replacing the downtown streets and sidewalks.

Orange cones and yellow caution tape have businesses in Downtown Brighton closing for good. (WDIV)

Ginopolis’ owner, Peter Ginopolis, called it the nail in the coffin.

“We’re close to 80% down in business, and you can’t survive on that,” said Ginopolis.

Brighton Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe and City Manager Gretchen Gomolka said they engaged business owners throughout the planning process.

They also said the City has had campaigns and events to drive business downtown during the construction.

Alisa Shakespeare, owner of Total Cluster Fudge, said that’s not enough.

“That’s like trying the impossible,” said Shakespeare. “There’s no sidewalks, and it’s gravel. There’s street movers in front of the stores. Like people aren’t going to be enticed to come down here to do that.”

Shakespeare said she’s moving her business out of Brighton because of it.

According to City officials, this phase of the closures began in April and will reopen in mid-August.

The entire project will be completed in November.

