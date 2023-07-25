Detroit man charged with murder after 34-year-old woman found dead in middle of street

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in the middle of the street.

Detroit police officers were called at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, July 20, to the intersection of Marseilles and Minerva streets on the city’s west side.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old Detroit woman lying facedown in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, 31, of Detroit, is accused of shooting the woman while he drove near the intersection. He is also accused of pulling her body from a car before leaving the scene.

McKeithan was arrested later in the day, investigators said.

He is charged with first-degree murder, felony in possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations.

McKeithan was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 7.