Man accused of killing 23-year-old during argument on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man is accused of killing a 23-year-old during an argument on Detroit’s west side, prosecutors said.

Nino Denzel-Wesley Reed, 30, of Detroit, got into an argument with a 23-year-old Detroit man at 2:18 a.m. July 18 in the area of Tireman Avenue and St. Mary’s Street, according to authorities.

During the argument, Reed pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, injuring the other man, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found the other man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Reed was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested later that day. He is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for noon Aug. 10.