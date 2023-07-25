Pontiac townhome fire leaves 2 young children in critical condition

A fire broke out and damaged two townhome apartments in a six-unit complex in Pontiac on July 25, 2023. Image provided by the Waterford Regional Fire Department.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two young children were hospitalized in critical condition early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a Pontiac apartment complex.

At around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, a fire was reported at the Cornerstone Townhomes off of Perry Street, near Montcalm Street, in Pontiac, according to the Waterford Regional Fire Department. Two units of the six-unit complex were reportedly engulfed in flames when crews arrived minutes later.

Firefighters were told that two young children were trapped inside one of the two-story townhomes on fire. Crews reportedly got inside and rescued the two children from a second-floor bedroom.

The children were taken to the hospital by EMS, and were initially listed in critical condition. Officials said they were later transferred to a children’s hospital. Authorities did not reveal the children’s exact injuries Tuesday morning.

Two others, and adult and an infant, were inside the apartment when the fire broke out, but were able to escape themselves before firefighters arrived, officials said. The adult reportedly tossed the infant out of a window to a bystander outside before jumping from the window themself. The infant and adult both “suffered minor injuries,” the fire department reports.

Another bystander reportedly suffered minor injuries on their hands. Everyone hurt in the fire was taken to the hospital.

Four of the six units in the complex appear to be unaffected by the fire, officials said. Two of the units sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Because the entire complex shares a gas and water line, the company is working with the city to “see if the utilities can be separated to allow [four] units to be occupied,” officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.