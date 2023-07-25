Sources within Detroit Fire Department fuming after another squad truck breaks down

DETROIT – Local 4 spoke to sources within the Detroit Fire Department who are fuming after another truck broke down in the line of duty.

Last week, Karen Drew spoke to Detroit firefighters who expressed frustration over equipment. Tires were falling off moving fire trucks and squads were too small to carry the necessary rescue equipment. On Tuesday, firefighters reported another issue while on a medical run.

Fire union officials said Squad 4 was using a reserve engine because its original rig is out of service. The reserve engine experienced problems in the 7300 block of Northfield Street on the city’s west side.

Someone had called the department and reported that a person was “lying down” and “not moving at all.” Firefighters had to call in and say they couldn’t make it because of “rig issues.”

Here is a statement from the Detroit Fire Department: