Redford Township police believe SUV pulled out in front of motorcycle, fled after crash

A general view of the type of SUV police are searching for.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police believe an SUV pulled out in front of a motorcyclist and fled the scene after the two vehicles collided.

The crash happened Saturday, July 22, at the intersection of Beech Daly and Puritan roads in Redford Township.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was driving south on Beech Daly when an SUV turned onto the road from eastbound Puritan.

The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV, and the SUV fled west on Puritan, according to authorities. No details about the motorcyclist’s injuries were provided.

Officials believe the SUV was a 2010-2015, dark Chevrolet Equinox. It will have significant damage to the driver’s side back wheel corner area, and it might be missing the taillight.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2561.