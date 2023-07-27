Severe storms knock out power, uproot massive trees in Livonia

Severe storms caused trampolines to go flying and uprooted massive trees all over Livonia.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Severe storms caused trampolines to go flying and uprooted massive trees in Livonia.

Livonia is among the areas with a heavy concentration of power outages too. At 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, DTE Energy reported that there were more than 150,000 customers without power.

Martin Chambers was inside his Livonia home when a huge old tree uprooted and came careening into his home.

”I was in the living room getting ready to watch TV and heard a crack and then crash, I ran to the basement,” Chambers said.

Luckily he’s OK, but the house has real damage. Some of the worst concentration of damage is near Oakdake and Norwich streets, where clean-up crews will be working for days to tackle the mess.

Jeremy Haapala had just come home from work with his wife and two young boys with him.

“We usually park where that tree has gone down, but she parked closer to the garage,” he said.

He took his work things inside and went back out to get the boys.

“The wind got really strong and then the tree falls right on the car with the boys inside, I thought they had been wiped out,” he said.

The boys are both OK, with minor cuts, but the shock is not something he’s soon to forget.

Over in the Grosse Pointes, stately old trees crashed into power lines and homes causing so much damage it has shut down the Grosse Pointe City Pump Station and prompted the City of Grosse Pointe to issue a flood advisory and warn residents to remove valuables from their basements.