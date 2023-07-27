Severe storms knock out power to Grosse Pointe pump station

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Severe storms knocked out power to the Grosse Pointe pump station on Wednesday.

According to the city, the two main power lines into the GPC pump station have been disabled and are down.

Seven poles are down to one line from GP Court and the second line is down on Charlevoix from Lakeland to GP Farms.

Grosse Pointe City said in a statement they had “notified DTE of the critical nature of the pump station being down and they are working at removing trees and debris to assess and repair the lines.”

The city is advising residents with basements to lift or remove valuables from the basement floor as a precautionary measure.